Indiana Fever waive trio of players ahead of season opener

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever announced on Wednesday that they have waived three players ahead of Saturday’s regular season opener against the Dallas Wings.

The Fever waived guards Megan McConnell, Jessica Timmons and Kayana Traylor.

McConnell is the sister of Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. She was signed to a training camp contract back in April. McConnell appeared in one game in her rookie season last year with the Phoenix Mercury

Traylor is a Martinsville, Ind. native, who was also signed to a training camp contract last month. Traylor last played in the WNBA in 2023, which was also her only season in the WNBA. She appeared in eight games with the Minnesota Lynx.

Meanwhile, Timmons was selected by the Fever in the third round of this year’s WNBA Draft. Timmons averaged 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game during her senior season with Alabama.

The Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Wings tips off at 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. You can watch the game live on WRTV.