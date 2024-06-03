Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Month of May.

The Indiana Fever guard is the third player in franchise history to receive Rookie of the Month honors. She joins Aliyah Boston (May, June and August 2023) and Natalie Achonwa (June 2015).

Clark led all 2024 rookies in scoring (17.6 ppg), field goals made (46), 3-point field goals made (24), free throws made (42), assists (6.6 apg) and minutes played (33.0 mpg).

Clark is the the third player in WNBA history, joining Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu, with 100+ points, 30+ rebounds and 30+ assists in her first six career games.

The Fever play at the Washington Mystics on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday’s game will be broadcast on ION.