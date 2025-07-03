Indiana Fever’s Commissioner's Cup win fuels $23K gift to Peace Learning Center

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever’s recent victory in the WNBA’s Commissioner's Cup wasn’t just about points on the scoreboard.

Following their win in the mid-season Commissioner's Cup tournament, the Fever awarded a $23,000 donation to the Peace Learning Center, a local nonprofit dedicated to teaching conflict resolution and peacemaking skills to youth and adults across Central Indiana.

This powerful act of giving underscores the Fever’s commitment to uplifting the very communities that support them from the stands.

“The talent on the court is equaled by the fans who show up in the arena to celebrate that talent,” said a Fever spokesperson. “This donation is our way of cheering on the community that cheers for us.”

Each WNBA team chooses a community partner to benefit from its participation in the Commissioner's Cup, an annual in-season competition that culminates in a championship game.

Tim Nation, Executive Director of the Peace Learning Center, shared what the moment meant to his team and the broader mission.

“When we were first chosen, we didn’t fully understand the scope, but as the Fever kept winning, the stakes got higher,” Nation said. “When they won the championship, it meant $23,000 for our programs.”

This funding will help bring more students out to Eagle Creek Park, where the center is based, and expand their in-school programs that teach young people how to resolve conflict peacefully, act with empathy and become peer mediators in their communities.

At its core, the Peace Learning Center exists to help individuals build peace within themselves, with others and with the world.

Their curriculum covers conflict resolution, emotional regulation and communication skills.

“We see too many young people resorting to violence over small things,” said Nation. “We teach them that being a peacemaker starts with asking questions, understanding different perspectives and solving problems."

The Peace Learning Center now works with over 60 schools in Central Indiana and numerous community organizations, extending its impact well beyond the classroom.