Indiana hosts Chicago following Smith's 23-point game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will host the Chicago Sky after NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points in a 103-88 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The teams play Saturday, June 1 at noon for the first time this season. It will also be the first meeting as pros between old college rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Indiana is 0- at home, and Chicago is 2- on the road.

It also will be big for the Sky as 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso looks like she will make her regular-season debut against Indiana. The center led undefeated South Carolina to its third NCAA championship.

Indiana went 5-15 in Eastern Conference play and 6-14 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from deep.

Chicago finished 18-22 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.4 last season.