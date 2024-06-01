Watch Now
Indiana hosts Chicago following Smith's 23-point game

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) dribbles down the court during the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 01, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will host the Chicago Sky after NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points in a 103-88 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The teams play Saturday, June 1 at noon for the first time this season. It will also be the first meeting as pros between old college rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Indiana is 0- at home, and Chicago is 2- on the road.

It also will be big for the Sky as 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso looks like she will make her regular-season debut against Indiana. The center led undefeated South Carolina to its third NCAA championship.

Indiana went 5-15 in Eastern Conference play and 6-14 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from deep.

Chicago finished 18-22 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Sky averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.4 last season.

