Indianapolis Indians hosting Lexie Hull Night on August 27

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indianapolis Indians are hosting Lexie Hull Night on Thursday, August 27, celebrating the Indiana Fever guard.

Hull will sign autographs, throw out the first pitch, and she says there will be plenty of other fun surprises.

Hull is playing her fifth season with the Fever. She has played in all 23 games this season, starting 20 of them. She is averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 43.5% from the floor and 33.9% from three.

Hull and the Fever have won back-to-back games and are back inaction on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Indians will play the Columbus Clippers on Lexie Hull Night. The game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.