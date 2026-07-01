'It's absolutely unacceptable.' Fever coach Stephanie White addresses online abuse Alyssa Thomas has received

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was suspended for one game for making contact with Fever guard Caitlin Clark's throat in last week's game.

Thomas said she received death threats and has been called racial slurs after the incident.

Fever head coach Stephanie White addressed the situation on Wednesday.

"First and foremost, it's absolutely unacceptable," White said. "I think as a league, as a whole, there's been so much more toxicity, racism, homophobia, straight-out nonsense. Hate nonsense. It is absolutely unacceptable, most of this coming from the online community. Most of this, in my heart of hearts, I believe not coming from WNBA fans, Indiana Fever fans. I believe this is people who are using our league, using our players to further divisive agendas. It's not acceptable. Yes, we have to continue to protect our players. We've got to continue to support our players in our league."

"We get to play a basketball game, and AT (Alyssa Thomas) was exactly right," White said. "We get to play a basketball game. Yes, that's going to come with criticism. Yes, that's going to come with fans and the love-hate relationship that they have with players and teams, that is going to come. But it's not hard to not be a jerk. And if you are one of these people that are online doing this, do not call yourself a WNBA fan. Our league is about inclusiveness, our league is about competition, our league is about elevating, elevating women, elevating marginalized communities, and being inclusive of all different walks of life. That is what our league has always been about, from day one. That is what our league will continue to be about. We will continue to compete at a high level, hold ourselves to a higher standard, continue to be on the forefront of social norms, and we will continue to support one another collectively as a league. Players, coaches, staff, support staff, everyone. We're about elevating. We are not about demeaning, demanding, we are not about continuing this narrative. It's just absolutely unacceptable."

White coached Thomas with the Connecticut Sun in 2023 and 2024.

The Fever and Mercury will play again on Thursday, July 9.