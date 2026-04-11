Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever finalizing one-year, $1.4 million deal, per reports

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell is fresh off a career season, and the Indiana Fever are now rewarding her for it. The two parties are reportedly finalizing a new one-year supermax deal worth $1.4 million.

This would make Mitchell one of the first WNBA players to make $1 million a year after the new collective bargaining agreement was passed between the league and the players association last month. Las Vegas Aces guard and former Notre Dame star Jackie Young became the first on Thursday with a $1.19 million deal.

Mitchell was named an All-Star the last three straight seasons, helping lead the Fever to the WNBA semifinals last year. Her 20 points per game was not only a career-best but also put her in the league MVP conversation. She finished fifth in voting and was on the All-WNBA First Team.

Mitchell’s teammate and fellow All-Star Caitlin Clark said last month that the Fever’s top priority was re-signing Mitchell once free agency was allowed to re-open. It’s now the first major deal the Fever have done since the CBA was passed.

The Cincinnati native has spent her entire eight-year career with the Fever after Indiana drafted her second overall from Ohio State in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

The Fever season is set to tip off Saturday, May 9 at noon in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever host the Dallas Wings.

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