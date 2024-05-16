Lifelong Indiana Fever fan excited for team's 2024 season home opener

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday morning, it was buzzing outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“We drove six hours to watch Caitlin Clark play Sabrina,” Amber Sefton, who drove from Pennsylvania with her mom to watch the game, said.

It was all for the Indiana Fever home opener.

“Its really big, Caitlin’s done a lot for women’s basketball,” Sefton added.

Rachel Rollison says she has been a Fever fan since day one. She says she even went to the team's first ever game at just eight-years-old.

“I have my pennant, it’s from the inaugural season. She’s a little banged up,” Rollison told WRTV.

The former Perry Meridian High School basketball player bonded over going to Fever games with her father.

“I remember him being so excited that we were getting a women’s team and being like, 'You have a team to look up to' because I grew up playing basketball,” Rollison said.

Rollison will tell you that she’s glad to see the team finally getting the recognition that they deserve.

“I’m so excited for the city to put that support behind them,” Rollison said.

Now, she hopes that momentum will continue all year long and beyond.

“Support the Indiana Fever. Go Fever,” Rollison said.