Lilly to serve as Indiana Fever jersey patch partner

INDIANAPOLIS — As buzz around the Indiana Fever and the WNBA continues to grow, Eli Lilly is putting their name in the mix.

On Wednesday, the Fever announced an agreement was reached with Eli Lilly and company for the pharmaceutical maker to have their corporate logo on the Fever's jersey this season.

The logo will be displayed on the shoulder of Fever jerseys.

“The excitement around the Fever and women’s basketball means more opportunities for the Fever and partners like Lilly to shine a light on important issues like support for girls in sports and the need for improving health in Indiana communities,” said Rick Fuson, PS&E’s Chief Executive Officer. “Lilly, like the game of basketball, is both distinctly Hoosier and truly global, and I am grateful to them for their ongoing partnership.”

“Improving health equity in our home state of Indiana is something the Fever and Lilly both care deeply about, and we are thrilled to partner with the Fever at this exciting moment in women’s sports,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly’s chair and CEO. “We know that great teams work hard to get better and achieve a common goal. Together with the Fever, we at Lilly look forward to bringing greater awareness and achieving better health outcomes for our fellow Hoosiers. That would be a win for everyone.”

The preseason for the Fever tips at 8 p.m. on Friday. The regular season begins on May 14 in Connecticut.