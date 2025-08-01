Local businesses cashing in on Fever's rising popularity

INDIANAPOLIS – The growing popularity of the Indiana Fever is creating exciting opportunities for local businesses, including “Please and Thank You,” a cookie shop that opened on Mass Ave two years ago.

Nestled in downtown Indianapolis, the cookie shop has expanded by opening a kiosk at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This partnership has increased its sales.

WRTV

“We love Fever games. the clientele is great over there, and the crowds are vibrant,” said Rebekah Schoolcraft of Please and Thank You.

The increase in Fever fandom has been significant. Pacers Sports and Entertainment noted that sponsorship numbers for the Fever have expanded dramatically, jumping from over 60 sponsors last year to more than 80 this season.

The organization has seen its sponsorship business double and triple, both in number and revenue opportunities, attributed largely to a new and enthusiastic audience attending games.

WRTV

"We're also seeing that 30% of our fans are from outside Indiana, showcasing a truly national audience that brings a whole new value proposition into the marketplace,” stated Joey Graziano with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "Fans are coming from all 50 states and over 47 countries."

Among these fans is Suzy Kuklinski, an out-of-state supporter who travels to Indianapolis to cheer for the Fever, often renting an Airbnb during game clusters while working remotely.

Overall, the synergy between the Fever’s rising popularity and local businesses is fostering community growth and excitement for women’s basketball.