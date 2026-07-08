Republicans warn WNBA of federal scrutiny over violence against Caitlin Clark

WASHINGTON (WRTV) — A group of Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pressed the WNBA commissioner to answer for what they described as repeated acts of physical violence against Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, warning the league could face federal civil rights scrutiny if it fails to act.

The group of lawmakers includes three U.S. representatives from Indiana.

Rep. August Pfluger of Texas, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, led the effort, sending a letter Tuesday to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert demanding greater accountability.

The letter follows incidents involving Clark, in which she was struck in the neck during a game, as well as social media posts that appeared to call for other violence against her.

Pfluger wrote in a news release, “Clark has been hip-checked, poked in the eye, and struck in the throat during games. These incidents go far beyond routine physical play, yet the WNBA and its officiating have too often failed to address these unacceptable incidents and hold players accountable.”

He warned that if discrimination or retaliation is found to be creating a hostile work environment, the lawmakers would support investigations by the Department of Justice, the Department of Labor, or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. It also notes reports suggesting some of the attacks against Clark may be racially motivated.

The letter was cosigned by Reps. Erin Houchin, Marlin Stutzman and Victoria Spartz of Indiana; Tim Burchett, Diana Harshbarger and John Rose of Tennessee; Sheri Biggs of South Carolina; Zach Nunn of Iowa; Mark Alford of Missouri; and Pete Sessions of Texas.

The lawmakers are requesting answers from Engelbert by July 24 to three queries:



What review mechanism the league uses for physical hostility and violence on the court.

How the WNBA will hold players accountable for overly aggressive actions.

What steps are being taken to protect players from online harassment and off-court threats?

Several cosigners offered pointed statements alongside the letter.

Spartz, whose Indiana district includes Clark's home state fan base, wrote, “Caitlin Clark has made Hoosiers proud and inspired countless young girls across the nation to believe they belong on the court. The WNBA has a responsibility to ensure every player competes in a fair and safe environment, and its actions — not just its words — must reflect that."

Stutzman wrote, “If it were not for Caitlin Clark the WNBA would still be irrelevant and possibly even defunct. Commissioner Engelbert is responsible for the safety of the women in her league, she should act swiftly to keep them all protected from the thug-like violence Caitlin Clark has fallen victim to.”

Burchett said the league's inaction raises serious legal concerns. “Discrimination of any kind has no place in women's sports. The WNBA's failure to act on these concerning incidents shows an indifference, or active disregard, for civil rights protections."

The Fever will play the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night. Jackie Maynard, associate vice president of basketball communications for the Fever, told the media during a shootaround in Los Angeles on Wednesday that neither the team nor Clark had talked to anyone on the committee before the letter was sent.

In a statement shared with News 8, she wrote, "We have been clear in our public comments and in our ongoing dialogue with the League about the priority of safety.

"Our players and our fans know where we stand on those issues and we will continue to stick up for our team and a standard of excellence across the league."