Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark and Gabby Thomas pose together in epic meeting

It was a meeting of GOATs at an Indiana Fever game in Indianapolis.

Three of the greatest women's athletes of all time -- gymnast Simone Biles, Fevers star Caitlin Clark and sprinter Gabby Thomas -- posed together Wednesday night at the game, during which Clark broke the record for most 3-pointers by a WNBA rookie.

WATCH | Indiana Fever defeat Connecticut Sun

Fever defeat Connecticut 84-80

Biles and Thomas, who each won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, attended the Fever game and met with players and coaches after the team's 84-80 victory.

The Fever shared a video on Instagram of players fangirling over Biles and Thomas, captioning the video, "the squad was ecstatic to meet @simonebiles and @gabbythomas after our win at @gainbridgefieldhouse."

Both Biles and Thomas took to social media after the game to share their support for their fellow female athletes.

"First WNBA game of many! Had so much fun supporting these stars 🙌🏽," Thomas wrote on X.

"EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS 🫶🏾 so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games 🤞🏾," Biles wrote.

In Paris, Biles won golds in the team, all-around and vault finals, and won silver on the floor exercise.

She is now an 11-time Olympic medalist.

Thomas won golds in Paris in the women's 200m, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

She is now a five-time Olympic medalist.

Clark is record-breaker herself, having broken the NCAA all-time scoring record in March while playing for the University of Iowa.

She was selected no. 1 in the WNBA Draft in April by the Fever.

