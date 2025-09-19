Tickets for Fever vs. Aces Games 3, 4 on sale at 2 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets for the Fever's home games in the Semifinal Round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs go on sale today, Friday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. ET.

The No. 6 Fever will host the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Game 3 set for Friday, Sept. 26 and Game 4, if necessary, on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Fans can purchase tickets for the second round matchup by visiting the Fever's website.

The Fever advanced to the next round after defeating the No. 3 Atlanta Dream 2-1 in the best-of-three First Round. The Dream took Game 1, but the Fever rallied to win Game 2 at home before closing out the series on the road in an 87-85 Game 3 win on Thursday night.

The Aces advanced following a 74-73 Game 3 victory over the No. 7 Seattle Storm, also on Thursday. As the higher seed, Vegas will host Game 1 and Game 2 at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 21 and Tuesday, Sept. 23, respectively.

During the regular season, the Fever set new franchise records for wins in a season (24) and road victories (10). The Aces finished with a 30-14 overall record and rode a 16-0 win streak into the postseason.

The Fever and the Aces met three times during the regular season, with the Fever holding a 2-1 advantage in the series – the first time in franchise history that the Fever defeated the Las Vegas Aces twice in a single season.