Where Caitlin Clark, Fever landed in WNBA GM survey

INDIANAPOLIS — WNBA general managers were surveyed on a variety of questions, including the best teams in the league, the best players in the league, and more.

WNBA general managers did not have the Indiana Fever among the top three competitors for the WNBA championship this season. The top three, in order, were the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, and Atlanta Dream.

Caitlin Clark received votes for who will win the MVP, but was not among the top two (A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart).

If a general manager were starting a new franchise and could sign any player in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark received the second most votes. Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, who was selected No. 1 overall one year after Clark, received the most votes.

Clark was voted as the second-best point guard in the WNBA, receiving 20% of the vote. Chelsea Gray of the Aces received 73% of the vote. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell was tied for third in voting for the best shooting guard in the league, receiving 13% of the vote. Jackie Young of the Aces was the top vote getter. Aliyah Boston received the third most votes for the best center in the WNBA, with Wilson topping the list.

Fever head coach Stephanie White was tied for second in the vote for the head coach who is the best motivator of people. She also received votes for the head coach who runs the best offense.

Elsewhere on the Fever’s coaching staff, Briann January tied for second for the best assistant coach in the WNBA.

The Fever tied for second in the vote for the team that will be the most fun to watch. The Dallas Wings topped the list.

The Fever were also second in the vote for the team with the best home court advantage. The Golden State Valkyries were first.

Last season, the Fever were voted first as the team with the most promising young core. This year, the Fever are fourth.

The Fever tip off the regular season on Saturday at home against the Dallas Wings. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

