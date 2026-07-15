WNBA All-Star Game rosters set, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston on the same team

(WRTV) -- WNBA Hall of Famers Teresa Weatherspoon and Cynthia Cooper were selected as general managers for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game and selected their teams.
Here are the full rosters:
"Team Coop" (Cynthia Cooper)
- Paige Bueckers (Wings)
- Breanna Stewart (Liberty)
- Kelsey Mitchell (Fever)
- Natasha Howard (Lynx)
- Gabby Williams (Valkyries)
- Angel Reese (Dream)
- Marina Mabrey (Tempo)
- Dominique Malonga (Storm)
- Kelsey Plum (Aces)
- Jackie Young (Aces)
- Sonia Citron (Mystics)
"Team Spoon" (Teresa Weatherspoon)
- Caitlin Clark (Fever)
- A'ja Wilson (Aces)
- Olivia Miles (Lynx)
- Aliyah Boston (Fever)
- Jessica Shepard (Wings)
- Rhyne Howard (Dream)
- Alisha Gray (Dream)
- Jonquel Jones (Liberty)
- Courtney Williams (Lynx)
- Kiki Iriafen (Mystics)
- Nneka Ogwumike (Sparks)
Clark, Boston, and Mitchell are all All-Stars for the third straight year. Boston and Mitchell are All-Stars for the fourth straight season.
The WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for July 25 at the United Center in Chicago.