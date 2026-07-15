WNBA All-Star Game rosters set, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston on the same team

(WRTV) -- WNBA Hall of Famers Teresa Weatherspoon and Cynthia Cooper were selected as general managers for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game and selected their teams.

Here are the full rosters:

"Team Coop" (Cynthia Cooper)



Paige Bueckers (Wings)

Breanna Stewart (Liberty)

Kelsey Mitchell (Fever)

Natasha Howard (Lynx)

Gabby Williams (Valkyries)

Angel Reese (Dream)

Marina Mabrey (Tempo)

Dominique Malonga (Storm)

Kelsey Plum (Aces)

Jackie Young (Aces)

Sonia Citron (Mystics)

"Team Spoon" (Teresa Weatherspoon)



Caitlin Clark (Fever)

A'ja Wilson (Aces)

Olivia Miles (Lynx)

Aliyah Boston (Fever)

Jessica Shepard (Wings)

Rhyne Howard (Dream)

Alisha Gray (Dream)

Jonquel Jones (Liberty)

Courtney Williams (Lynx)

Kiki Iriafen (Mystics)

Nneka Ogwumike (Sparks)

Clark, Boston, and Mitchell are all All-Stars for the third straight year. Boston and Mitchell are All-Stars for the fourth straight season.

The WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for July 25 at the United Center in Chicago.