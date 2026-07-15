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WNBA All-Star Game rosters set, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston on the same team

Caitlin Clark
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays against the Atlanta Dream in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Caitlin Clark
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(WRTV) -- WNBA Hall of Famers Teresa Weatherspoon and Cynthia Cooper were selected as general managers for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game and selected their teams.

Here are the full rosters:

"Team Coop" (Cynthia Cooper)

  • Paige Bueckers (Wings)
  • Breanna Stewart (Liberty)
  • Kelsey Mitchell (Fever)
  • Natasha Howard (Lynx)
  • Gabby Williams (Valkyries)
  • Angel Reese (Dream)
  • Marina Mabrey (Tempo)
  • Dominique Malonga (Storm)
  • Kelsey Plum (Aces)
  • Jackie Young (Aces)
  • Sonia Citron (Mystics)

"Team Spoon" (Teresa Weatherspoon)

  • Caitlin Clark (Fever)
  • A'ja Wilson (Aces)
  • Olivia Miles (Lynx)
  • Aliyah Boston (Fever)
  • Jessica Shepard (Wings)
  • Rhyne Howard (Dream)
  • Alisha Gray (Dream)
  • Jonquel Jones (Liberty)
  • Courtney Williams (Lynx)
  • Kiki Iriafen (Mystics)
  • Nneka Ogwumike (Sparks)

Clark, Boston, and Mitchell are all All-Stars for the third straight year. Boston and Mitchell are All-Stars for the fourth straight season.

The WNBA All-Star Game is scheduled for July 25 at the United Center in Chicago.