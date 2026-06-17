WNBA expanding regular season schedule to 50 games in 2027

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The WNBA is expanding its regular season to 50 games starting in 2027, the league announced on Wednesday.

“Demand for the WNBA has never been greater, and expanding to a 50-game regular season reflects the extraordinary momentum we are seeing across the league,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a news release. “This move reflects our commitment to growing the game and creating more opportunities for fans to watch the best players in the world and experience the extraordinary talent and competition that define the WNBA.”

The WNBA currently plays 44 regular season games. This is the second year the league has had 44, expanding from 40 to 44 games in the 2025 season.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (9-5) won their fourth straight game on Tuesday night, taking down the Toronto Tempo. They are back in action on Thursday at home against the Atlanta Dream. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.