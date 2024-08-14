WNBA on ION: Fever games to be shown on ION four times in the coming weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — ION is back with marquee games across the WNBA.

The Indiana Fever are featured nationally four times on ION starting with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff on Friday, Aug. 16 against the Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury.

On Aug. 30, Caitlin Clark and the crew will take flight against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Aliyah Boston and the bunch will face off against the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sept. 6. To round it out, the Las Vegas Aces come to town for a Friday night showdown on Sept. 13.

Before each game, Brad Brown will have pre-game coverage on WRTV at 7 p.m. for each Fever game on ION.

Check your local listings for the ION Network or click here and scroll down and enter your zip code to find out how to watch the Indiana Fever on ION.