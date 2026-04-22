WRTV to broadcast 4 Fever games in 2026 season

INDIANAPOLIS — WRTV will broadcast four Indiana Fever games during the 2026 season.

The headliner is the season opener, with Caitlin Clark and the Fever hosting the Dallas Wings on Saturday, May 9.

Here is the full slate of Fever games on WRTV-ABC in the 2026 season:



Fever vs. Dallas Wings (Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m.)

Fever at Atlanta Dream (Saturday, June 20 at 1 p.m.)

Fever at Minnesota Lynx (Sunday, August 2 at 1 p.m.)

Fever at Chicago Sky (Saturday, August 8 at 3:30 p.m.)

The Fever had a franchise-record 24 wins last season and fell just one win short of the WNBA Finals, losing to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in five games in the WNBA Semifinals.

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