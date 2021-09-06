Indiana Fever's Tamkia Catchings is a WNBA all-timers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings was named to "The W25."

The collection of the greatest and most influential players in WNBA history was unveiled over the weekend as the league marks its 25th anniversary this year.

Catchings was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

She was the WNBA's Defensive Player of the five teams. She was the league's MVP in 2011 and was the MVP of the finals when the Indiana Fever won the WNBA title in 2020.

You can vote for Catchings to be named the GOAT, or greatest of all time, online.

The winner will be named during the WNBA's finals next month.