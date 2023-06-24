Indiana golfer Happy Gilmore commits to Ball State, Adam Sandler congratulates him

MUNCIE — Happy Gilmore, a golfer from southern Indiana nicknamed after his favorite movie, announced he will be playing for the Ball State Men’s Golf Team.

Gilmore’s first name is Landon, but he was given the nickname “Happy” when he was just six-years-old playing in golf tournaments.

Gilmore attends Bloomington South High School and has announced in a Tweet that he will be continuing his golf career at Ball State University in the fall.

“I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and gold career at Ball State University,” the tweet read.

Of course, the star of the 1996 film, Adam Sandler, congratulated the Indiana golfer on his commitment to Ball State.

Go get em Happy. Pulling for you. https://t.co/4o4LOoAWDN — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 23, 2023

“Go get em Happy. Pulling for you,” Sandler said in a Tweet.

According to his website, Gilmore finished T-17 at the 2022 Indiana State Finals and was named to the All-State team. He also won his Regional tournament.