INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana high school football scores 2024: Week 2

It’s the second week of the 2024 high school football season.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, August 30, 2024, below:

Scores:

Adams Central 43, Eastside 0

Blackford 18, Fremont 0

Bloomington North 45, Bedford N. Lawrence 0

Brownstown 55, Charlestown 0

Cin. Moeller, Ohio 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 18

Cloverdale 62, Edinburgh 0

Concord 49, Jimtown 28

Danville 27, Purdue Polytechnic 0

Delta 35, Norwell 0

Eaton, Ohio 42, Richmond 6

Edwardsburg, Mich. 48, Glenn 8

Evansville Mater Dei 28, Castle 24

Evansville Memorial 35, Evansville North 14

Evansville Reitz 30, Vincennes 6

Forest Park 42, Perry Central 0

Ft. Wayne Concordia 35, Eastbrook 14

Gibson Southern 42, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Mich. 17, Lake Central 10

Greenfield 35, Greensburg 0

Griffith 49, Munster 0

Indpls Chatard 28, Hanover Central 7

Jasper 41, Evansville Harrison 33

Jeffersonville 14, Seymour 12

Lawrence North 34, Ft. Wayne North 13

Leo 28, Angola 13

Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 35, Heritage Hills 7

N. White 14, Caston 13

New Prairie 56, Goshen 0

Northeastern 44, Tri 16

Pendleton Hts. 30, Anderson 0

Pike Central 49, Tecumseh 20

Prairie Heights 24, Bronson, Mich. 0

Providence 28, Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 14

Rushville 28, Shelbyville 7

S. Adams 49, Bellmont 7

Silver Creek 41, Salem 8

Southridge 41, Boonville 20

Speedway 47, Owen Valley 0

Taylor 20, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 14

Tell City 49, Eastern (Pekin) 0

Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 26, Hammond Central 7

Tipton 49, Elwood 0

W. Central 28, Culver 16

W. Washington 39, Clarksville 0

Warren Central 35, Warsaw 0

Yorktown 21, Muncie Central 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brownsburg vs. Indpls Cathedral, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Carroll (Flora) vs. Riverton Parke, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Delphi vs. Twin Lakes, ppd.

Frankfort vs. Clinton Prairie, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Indpls Pike vs. Fishers, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Indpls Ritter vs. Lafayette Catholic, ppd. to Aug 30th.

Indpls Shortridge vs. Maconaquah, ppd.

Lapel vs. Frankton, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Martinsville vs. Bloomington South, ppd. to Aug 30th.

N. Montgomery vs. Cascade, ppd. to Aug 30th.

N. Putnam vs. Southmont, ppd.

Plainfield vs. Lafayette Harrison, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Terre Haute South vs. Floyd Central, ppd.

W. Lafayette vs. McCutcheon, ppd.

Washington vs. Edgewood, ppd.

Wes-Del vs. Tri-Central, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Winamac vs. Frontier, ppd.

Woodlan vs. Central Noble, ppd. to Aug 31st.