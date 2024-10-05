Indiana high school football scores 2024: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the seventh week of the 2024 high school football season.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 4, 2024, below:

Scores:

Adams Central 55, Southern Wells 0

Alexandria 42, Frankton 28

Batesville 65, Greensburg 16

Bloomington North 28, Columbus East 20

Brownsburg 66, Zionsville 28

Brownstown 42, Madison 14

Carroll (Flora) 45, Clinton Central 6

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31, Homestead 10

Cascade 41, Northview 14

Castle 14, Jasper 13

Centerville 61, Union Co. 8

Churubusco 34, Central Noble 0

Cin. La Salle, Ohio 28, Indpls Cathedral 17

Cin. La Salle, Ohio 28, Indpls Roncalli 17

Clinton Prairie 48, Taylor 7

Cloverdale 26, Greencastle 21

Columbus North 32, Bloomington South 14

Concord 49, Goshen 0

Covington 41, Seeger 14

Culver Academy 31, Bremen 7

Danville 64, Frankfort 16

DeKalb 47, Norwell 21

Decatur Central 44, Greenwood 7

E. Central 62, Connersville 6

E. Noble 35, Columbia City 14

Eastern (Greentown) 28, Tri-Central 6

Eastern Hancock 52, Monroe Central 14

Eastside 38, Fremont 7

Elkhart 7, Penn 3

Evansville Harrison 48, Evansville Central 6

Evansville Mater Dei 49, Evansville Bosse 0

Evansville Memorial 47, Evansville Reitz 7

Evansville North 28, Vincennes 12

Floyd Central 48, Bedford N. Lawrence 20

Franklin Central 22, Fishers 13

Franklin Co. 41, S. Dearborn 7

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 8, Ft. Wayne Luers 0

Ft. Wayne North 6, Ft. Wayne South 0

Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Garrett 42, Fairfield 12

Gibson Southern 39, Washington 10

Greenwood Christian 51, Clarksville 14

Heritage 51, Bluffton 20

Heritage Christian 40, Lapel 21

Heritage Hills 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 6

Indian Creek 44, Indpls Tech 7

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Carmel 30

Indpls Cathedral 49, Center Grove 45

Indpls Chatard 39, Andrean 14

Indpls Lutheran 49, Monrovia 14

Indpls Pike 42, Guerin Catholic High School 3

Kokomo 57, Richmond 29

LaVille 17, Glenn 7

Lafayette Central Catholic High School 35, Tipton 13

Lafayette Harrison 52, Anderson 0

Lawrence Central 42, Indpls N. Central 7

Lawrence North 33, Warren Central 7

Lebanon 56, Crawfordsville 7

Leo 34, Huntington North 20

Linton 48, N. Knox 0

Logansport 28, W. Lafayette 14

Maconaquah 42, Cass 21

Madison-Grant 20, Eastbrook 14

Manchester 35, Whitko 14

Martinsville 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 21

McCutcheon 20, Muncie Central 14

Mississinewa 58, Elwood 0

Mooresville 24, Whiteland 21

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 45, New Castle 21

N. Decatur 54, N. Daviess 6

N. Harrison 24, Silver Creek 21

N. Judson 48, Winamac 6

N. Posey 42, Forest Park 7

N. Putnam 56, W. Vigo 22

N. Vermillion 37, Parke Heritage 18

N. White 26, S. Newton 20

New Haven 50, Bellmont 9

New Palestine 35, Shelbyville 0

Noblesville 28, Hamilton Southeastern 21

Northeastern 42, Shenandoah 20

Northridge 44, Wawasee 15

Northwestern 40, Wabash 6

Paoli 62, Crawford Co. 7

Perry Central 16, W. Washington 6

Peru 28, Southwood 14

Pike Central 22, Tell City 0

Pioneer 38, Culver 6

Plainfield 34, Franklin 13

Plymouth 14, NorthWood 10

Providence 35, Milan 21

Riverton Parke 59, Attica 0

Rochester 42, Northfield 7

S. Adams 34, Jay Co. 14

S. Putnam 59, Brown Co. 6

S. Vermillion 55, Fountain Central 14

Salem 37, Eastern (Pekin) 7

Scottsburg 56, Mitchell 7

Seymour 44, Jennings Co. 0

Sheridan 21, Delphi 7

Southridge 48, S. Spencer 12

Speedway 29, Covenant Christian High School 0

Springs Valley 55, Tecumseh 0

Sullivan 54, Edgewood 0

Switzerland Co. 26, S. Decatur 6

Tippecanoe Valley 31, Western 14

Tri-County 47, Frontier 13

Tri-West 70, N. Montgomery 0

Triton 42, Caston 0

Triton Central 19, Indpls Scecina 16

Union City 41, Cambridge City Lincoln 8

W. Central 42, Faith Christian 3

W. Noble 35, Lakeland (IN) 0

Warsaw 21, Mishawaka 13

Wes-Del 72, Indpls Park Tudor 45

Western Boone 36, Southmont 6

Westfield 45, Avon 13

Wheeler 43, Calumet 8

Winchester 28, Hagerstown 21

Woodlan 42, Prairie Heights 0

Yorktown 21, Greenfield 7

