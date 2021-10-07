Indiana Pacers FanJam happening Sunday, registration now open

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers FanJam is back! As the basketball season tips off, this free event is open to the public for a chance for Pacers fans to see the 2021-22 team up close and personal!

There are plenty of activities and events planned for Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

A ticket is required for admission to FanJam, however, fans will receive a free Pacers t-shirt along with a food voucher including chips, a hot dog and soft drink. And, among the many activities taking place also includes appearances by Pacemates, Boomer and the Power Pack.

This year, because of safety protocols, no post-program autograph or photo session will be held, but signed items will be distributed through the crowd during the event. One of the highlights of the day will be the Pacers annual Rookie Talent Show.

Fans can visit Pacers.com/FanJam now to secure their complimentary tickets (maximum of six per person) for the event. Doors open at 11 a.m., program and team scrimmage starts at noon.