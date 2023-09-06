Indiana Pro Wrestler Ruby Soho is 'All Elite'

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a little over four years, All Elite Wrestling has gone from brand new to being one of the major players in professional wrestling, and one of the company’s top talents is from Indiana.

“I’ve always been so proud to be a Hoosier. Obviously, I’m biased, but coming to Indianapolis is one of my favorite places because I have my Hoosiers with me,” Ruby Soho said.

Ruby is an Indiana native who has been wrestling with AEW for a little over two years. She has crossed the country as part of a roster that includes some of the biggest names in the business.

“I’ve been able to witness some of the most amazing growths within a company that was a little bit of an underdog,” Ruby said. “Every week, everyone in AEW gives it their 100%. I think it’s because of that underdog mentality we still hold. It’s like every single show is a chance to prove ourselves.”

Ruby worked her way up for over a decade before getting her big break. Now, she’s one of the faces of AEW’s Women’s Division. Her punk persona as part of “The Outcasts” has resonated with so many fans.

“I meet a lot of younger girls that are very much like me,” Ruby said. “They don’t quite fit in but they’re trying to find their identity, and they want to express themselves. To ever hear that I have had an influence on any of these kids is very humbling.”

Ruby was in London the final weekend of Aug. for AEW’s record-setting “All In” event. Over 81,000 fans came out to Wembley Stadium to watch the wrestlers.

“It was breathtaking, if I’m being honest. There was a very special energy about that place. It was something that you knew in your heart was a once in a lifetime experience,” Ruby said.

Next, she made her way to Chicago to wrestle for the prestigious TBS Championship in the company’s benchmark “All Out” event.

“To be able to see where I’ve evolved to get to where I’m at now against somebody who is so incredibly talented was an amazing thing,” Ruby said.

AEW returns to Indianapolis this week. For Ruby, it’s a chance to once again perform for her Hoosier home crowd.

“Our fans are just as much a part of our show as we are. We are very interactive in every way, shape and form during our shows. Without our fans, we don’t exist,” Ruby said.

AEW Dynamite returns to Indianapolis tonight. For more information, click here.