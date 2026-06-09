Indiana Sports Corp hosts annual charity golf tournament

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) -- It was a busy day at the The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, as Indiana Sports Corp hosted its annual charity golf tournament.

The money the tournament raises goes towards benefitting under-served youth in central Indiana, with proceeds going to grant funding, clinics, sports equipment purchases, and more.

"For us, this is really helping all of our youth supporting missions," Indiana Sports Corp president Patrick Talty said. "We have four pillars that we focus on. Our literacy program, our learn to swim program, access to sport and of course building our community. Those things are important to us. We try to have all of our impact across our events.

"We have people who have been here since the beginning," Talty added. "We have some folks that have played in every single one of these, all 38 and we are really excited about that and we see people coming back year after year because they see the importance of the mission."

This is the 38th year of the Indiana Sports Corp charity golf outing.