Indiana swimmer wins Silver Medal at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

INDIANAPOLIS — Swimmer Liam Price will soon return home to Indiana with a shiny, new piece of hardware.

The Indiana swimmer recently competed in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 and won a silver medal with the 4x50 Relay.

The American team just missed out on the gold, falling behind the Germans by less than five seconds. China placed third.

Price also placed sixth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 400 freestyle during competition earlier in the week.

A swimmer at the University of Indianapolis as well as Special Olympic Indiana-Johnson County, Liam was the only Indiana athlete selected to attend World Games 2023.