Indiana University football's national championship trophies are heading on a statewide tour

INDIANA — Indiana University Athletics is hitting the road this spring, bringing the Hoosiers' national championship trophy directly to fans across Indiana.

The trophy tour kicks off March 24 and will make nine stops at IU campuses and regional venues across the state, from Gary in the north to New Albany in the south. The tour is free and open to fans of all ages.

At each stop, fans can get up close with some of college football's most coveted trophies — including the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Big Ten Championship, the Rose Bowl and the Peach Bowl trophies. Attendees will also be able to take photos and selfies, and giveaways are planned at every stop.

The tour comes on the heels of IU Football's historic 16-0 CFP National Championship season.

"From Indianapolis to Pasadena to Atlanta to Miami, Hoosier fans fueled our championship run by turning out in enormous numbers at each of our postseason games," said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. "They transformed neutral site games into virtual home games, and had a big impact on making these championships possible. We're excited to give Hoosier fans from every corner of the state a chance to see the trophies in person this spring."

Here's the full schedule:

March 24 — Richmond IU East – Student Activities Center | 3:30–6:30 p.m. ET

March 31 — Gary IU Northwest – Moraine Student Center | 3:30–6:30 p.m. ET

April 2 — South Bend IU South Bend | 4–7 p.m. ET

April 7 — Kokomo IU Kokomo – Student Activities and Event Center | 3–6 p.m. ET

April 9 — Indianapolis IU Indianapolis – Campus Center | 3:30–6:30 p.m. ET

April 13 — Evansville Old National Events Plaza | 4–7 p.m. ET

April 14 — Fort Wayne Mirro Event and Conference Center | 4–7 p.m. ET

April 15 — New Albany IU Southeast | 4–7 p.m. ET

April 21 — Columbus IU Columbus – Columbus Learning Center | 2–5 p.m. ET