10 Porch Party events planned ahead of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Porch Party events leading up to the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 next month will start on Wednesday in South Bend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced in a news release issued Tuesday.

At the 10 events, more than 2,000 Porch Party kits with race-themed decorations to be displayed at homes and businesses will be distributed. The decorated homes and businesses will be part of a contest to recognize the best, which will win a visit from speedway and IndyCar personnel, including drivers.

The release said about the upcoming events, "In addition, each Porch Party will feature unique offerings for local residents, including exclusive branded kits, educational sessions and themed literature. Each community Porch Party is open and free to the public to attend."

Other parties will be in Avon, Bloomington, Indianapolis, Westfield and Zionsville. Here's the list, in order of occurrence:



Tire Rack Corporate Headquarters: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7101 Vorden Parkway, South Bend.

Homefield at the Tracks: 6-8 p.m. Friday, 415 E. Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington.

Ale Emporium, 5-7 p.m. April 30, 8617 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis.

Harrison Center, 5-7 p.m. May 1, 1505 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis.

Flags for Good: 1-3 p.m. May 2: 646 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis.

Group 1001/Gainbridge with Andretti Global: 4-6 p.m. May 5, 10555 Group Way, Zionsville.

The Amp at 16 Tech: 4-6 p.m. May 6, 1220 Waterway Blvd., Indianapolis.

Westfield Farmer’s Market: 5-8 p.m. May 13, 225 S. Union St., Westfield.

Avon-Washington Township Public Library: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 15, 498 N. Avon Ave., Avon

Fan Midway at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during gate hours, May 8.

The 10th Porch Party event at the IMS Fan Midway requires gate admission. It's during the practice and qualifying for the Sonio Grand Prix, and gate admission starts at $39.

Porch Party gear can also be purchased on the speedway's website. The speedway has also created the Porch Party Playlist on Spotify that people can use during their parties.

Fans can enter their homes in the Porch Parties contest online. Coca-Cola sponsors the Porch Parties.

The Indianapolis 500 will start about 12:45 p.m. May 24, with qualifying on May 16-17 and Carb Day on May 22. Practice will begin May 12.

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