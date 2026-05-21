10 things every Indy 500 fan needs on race day

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest spectacle in racing. It’s also a long day that requires some advance planning if you go.

Gates open at 6 a.m. on race day.

Pre-race festivities begin around 10 a.m. and the green flag is scheduled to drop around 12:45 p.m. It usually takes about three hours to run the race, depending on how many caution periods there are, and for how long.

Weather can also impact the race. Because of the high speeds involved, it is not possible to race on ovals in wet conditions, unlike road courses and street circuits. This means rain could delay the race, as it did in 2024.

To get you through the day, here’s a list of ten items to make your race just a little more enjoyable.

Ear protection

Like all motorsports, IndyCar racing is loud. Franciscan Health estimates noise can peak as high as 140 decibels, far above the hearing loss threshold. Fortunately, ear protection is easy to find, from noise-canceling headphones to simple foam earplugs.

Those foam earplugs are inexpensive and highly effective. They can be found in any hardware store, sporting goods store, or even the pharmacy section of some grocery stores.

Sunscreen

Even on a cloudy day, you can still get sunburn from UV rays. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) rating of at least 15. The FDA recommends reapplying every two hours.

Hat

Besides sun protection, a hat will keep your head cool in the sun and dry in the rain. Wide-brimmed hats are even better.

Ibuprofen

You might get a headache from sitting in the sun for hours, so keeping some ibuprofen in your race day bag is a good idea. As with any medication, don’t mix it with alcohol.

Water

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! It’s going to be a long, hot day. Make sure you have water and/or sports drinks in your pack.

Snacks

Once again, it’s going to be a long day, especially when you factor in arrival to and departure from the track. Pack granola bars, beef jerky or even sandwiches.

Seat cushions

Widely available at the track stores, these go a long way toward combatting fatigue in the stands. Once you have one, you can take it with you to any event where you might be sitting on a hard seat for long periods.

Ticket holder

These are also available at the track stores and consist of a clear plastic sleeve attached to a lanyard. This makes it easy for IMS staff to check your ticket to make sure you are in the right section of the stands. They also help preserve your ticket in case you want to save it as a keepsake. In addition, ticket scanners are often able to scan your ticket right through the plastic.

Paper towels

These come in handy in case you need to wipe down your seat when you arrive. They can also double as napkins.

Toilet paper

Keep a small roll in your pack just in case either the port-a-potties outside the track or the bathrooms inside run out.