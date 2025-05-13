109th Indianapolis 500 Survival Guide: Parking, traffic and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS — As the 109th Indianapolis 500 approaches, excitement builds, but navigating race day can be a challenge. This survival guide offers essential tips for securing parking, avoiding traffic, and ensuring a smooth experience, so you can fully enjoy the thrill of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing!”

Parking

If you're scrambling to find a plan to get to the track, you're not alone. According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, parking, camping, and shuttles for race day weekend are already sold out for the 109th Indianapolis 500.

While official parking at IMS may be sold out, many fans opt to park in the surrounding area or use alternate transportation. There are still plenty of options to ensure a successful Race Day experience!

1. Neighborhood Parking

Don't forget that many local residents in Speedway and nearby communities open their yards and lots to accommodate fans.

2. Bike to the 500

For those looking to pedal their way to the event, you can join in on Bike to the 500 presented by Bike Indianapolis for a safe commute from The AMP at 16 Tech. You can learn more about the ride, here.

3. Shuttles

If you'd rather leave the driving to someone else, $60 shuttles to IMS are available from both the airport and downtown locations. Visit Transportation Services on the IMS website for more details

If you've already purchased parking, make sure to have the IMS parking guide bookmarked and ready to go in your phone.

TRAFFIC

Inbound Road Closures and Map

Closures will occur between 16th Street and Olin Avenue starting at approximately 11 a.m. Polco Street will not be accessible northbound from 10th Street during this time.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Outbound Road Closures and Map

Vehicular traffic exiting Indianapolis Motor Speedway parking lots will be directed by public safety officials to ensure the quickest possible route. Vehicles can be held in lots upwards of two hours following the race while awaiting pedestrian traffic to clear.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Gate Regulations

We have some bad news if you were planning to bring a trampoline, pogo stick, or even a swimming pool to the track on race day. We hate to burst your bubble, but those fun ideas will just have to stay at home! Let’s dive into what you can (and can’t) bring to the track.

The following items are prohibited through Indianapolis Motor Speedway gates:



Aerosol cans (Sunscreen excluded)

Animals (except service animals trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability)

Bicycles (guests may use dedicated bicycle parking structures at Gates 1, 6, & 9)

Coolers larger than 18” x 15” x 15”

DRONES, or unmanned aerial systems

Fireworks and flares

Flagpoles

Glass containers

Golf carts, ATVs, scooters, minibikes, roller blades, skateboards, skates, pogo sticks, and hover boards

Illegal drugs and substances or drug paraphernalia (including without limitation marijuana)

Items restricted by local, state or federal law

Lasers of any kind

Offensive or obscene materials (e.g., flags, signs, clothing)

Soliciting of any kind (including goods, materials, services, or ticket scalping)

Scaffolding or platforms

Selfie sticks

Stickers

Trampolines and swimming pools

Weapons of any type, including knives, firearms, and ammunition

Any other items not mentioned that may pose a safety hazard or diminish the enjoyment of the event



The following items are allowed in the venue:

