109th Indianapolis 500 Survival Guide: Parking, traffic and beyond

INDIANAPOLIS — As the 109th Indianapolis 500 approaches, excitement builds, but navigating race day can be a challenge. This survival guide offers essential tips for securing parking, avoiding traffic, and ensuring a smooth experience, so you can fully enjoy the thrill of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing!”
Parking
If you're scrambling to find a plan to get to the track, you're not alone. According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, parking, camping, and shuttles for race day weekend are already sold out for the 109th Indianapolis 500.
While official parking at IMS may be sold out, many fans opt to park in the surrounding area or use alternate transportation. There are still plenty of options to ensure a successful Race Day experience!
1. Neighborhood Parking
Don't forget that many local residents in Speedway and nearby communities open their yards and lots to accommodate fans.
2. Bike to the 500
For those looking to pedal their way to the event, you can join in on Bike to the 500 presented by Bike Indianapolis for a safe commute from The AMP at 16 Tech. You can learn more about the ride, here.
3. Shuttles
If you'd rather leave the driving to someone else, $60 shuttles to IMS are available from both the airport and downtown locations. Visit Transportation Services on the IMS website for more details
If you've already purchased parking, make sure to have the IMS parking guide bookmarked and ready to go in your phone.
TRAFFIC
Inbound Road Closures and Map
Closures will occur between 16th Street and Olin Avenue starting at approximately 11 a.m. Polco Street will not be accessible northbound from 10th Street during this time.
Outbound Road Closures and Map
Vehicular traffic exiting Indianapolis Motor Speedway parking lots will be directed by public safety officials to ensure the quickest possible route. Vehicles can be held in lots upwards of two hours following the race while awaiting pedestrian traffic to clear.
Gate Regulations
We have some bad news if you were planning to bring a trampoline, pogo stick, or even a swimming pool to the track on race day. We hate to burst your bubble, but those fun ideas will just have to stay at home! Let’s dive into what you can (and can’t) bring to the track.
The following items are prohibited through Indianapolis Motor Speedway gates:
- Aerosol cans (Sunscreen excluded)
- Animals (except service animals trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability)
- Bicycles (guests may use dedicated bicycle parking structures at Gates 1, 6, & 9)
- Coolers larger than 18” x 15” x 15”
- DRONES, or unmanned aerial systems
- Fireworks and flares
- Flagpoles
- Glass containers
- Golf carts, ATVs, scooters, minibikes, roller blades, skateboards, skates, pogo sticks, and hover boards
- Illegal drugs and substances or drug paraphernalia (including without limitation marijuana)
- Items restricted by local, state or federal law
- Lasers of any kind
- Offensive or obscene materials (e.g., flags, signs, clothing)
- Soliciting of any kind (including goods, materials, services, or ticket scalping)
- Scaffolding or platforms
- Selfie sticks
- Stickers
- Trampolines and swimming pools
- Weapons of any type, including knives, firearms, and ammunition
- Any other items not mentioned that may pose a safety hazard or diminish the enjoyment of the event
The following items are allowed in the venue:
- Binoculars, scanners and headsets
- Camelbacks
- Camera stands (tripods, monopods) as long as they do not cause a safety hazard or obstruct the view of others. Camera stands are not allowed within grandstands and concert areas
- Carts and wagons are allowed every day except Indy 500 Race Day (collapsible only). The use of carts and wagons may be restricted in some areas
- Coolers no larger than 18”x15”x15”, coolers may be hard or soft sided
- Flags as long as they do not obstruct the view of others. Flags are not allowed within concert areas
- Food and beverages (i.e., water, soft drinks, beer, and wine in non-glass containers)
- Mobility aid devices used by guests with disabilities. Guests are responsible for securing unattended mobility aid devices. IMS reserves the right to prohibit any device based upon safety considerations
- Personal, non-commercial photo and video cameras. Video cameras and audio recording equipment are not allowed within concert areas
- Service animals (trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability)
- Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs. Strollers, regular height lawn chairs or folding chairs are not allowed in Concert Pit and VIP areas
- Umbrellas as long as they do not obstruct the view of others. The umbrella’s user takes sole responsibility for the safe use of the umbrella