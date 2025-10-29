Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsIndy 500

Actions

110th Indy 500 & Brickyard 400 tickets on sale now

Indy 500.JPG
Dave Furst
Indy 500.JPG
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Start your engines, racing fans! Tickets for the 110th Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 are on sale now.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say fans who buy their tickets now can get the best available seats at the lowest prices.

Ticket prices will increase in 2026 as we get closer to both races.

The 2026 Indy 500 is Sunday, May 24. Alex Palou won the 109th running of the Indy 500.

The Brickyard 400 is Sunday, July 26, with Bubba Wallace being the most recent winner.

Tickets for both races can be purchased at the IMS box office or online.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.