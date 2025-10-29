110th Indy 500 & Brickyard 400 tickets on sale now

INDIANAPOLIS — Start your engines, racing fans! Tickets for the 110th Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 are on sale now.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say fans who buy their tickets now can get the best available seats at the lowest prices.

Ticket prices will increase in 2026 as we get closer to both races.

The 2026 Indy 500 is Sunday, May 24. Alex Palou won the 109th running of the Indy 500.

The Brickyard 400 is Sunday, July 26, with Bubba Wallace being the most recent winner.

Tickets for both races can be purchased at the IMS box office or online.