2024 Indianapolis 500 theme announced: Iconic Moments in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival today announced their theme for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 Festival event season.

The theme, Iconic Moments in Indy, pays tribute to the legendary moments that define the city, especially throughout the Month of May.

This year, the 500 Festival will not only celebrate these moments but they’ll celebrate other iconic moments in Indy, such as the NBA All-Star Game, U.S. Olympic Team Trials in swimming, the Total Solar Eclipse, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, and the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, presented by Gainbridge.

“We are thrilled to unveil the official theme for this year’s 500 Festival event season,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “Indianapolis is home to the largest, single-day sporting event in the world and countless other world-class events, creating iconic moments and unforgettable memories that are forever engrained into our city. We are proud to honor all that Indianapolis has accomplished and will continue to accomplish in the future as a vibrant city and community.”

Help the 500 Festival celebrate Iconic Moments in Indy! To view the 500 Festivals calendar of events, visit 500Festival.com.