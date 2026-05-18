3 drivers, including Pato O’Ward, crash during Indy 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, and Romain Grosjean were all involved in a crash coming out of Turn 2 during practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Monday.

Rossi got loose in Turn 2 and collided with the wall. O’Ward, who was two cars behind Rossi, also got loose. The back end of his car crashed into Rossi’s car.

Grosjean, who was behind both Rossi and O’Ward, got loose and hit the wall as he was trying to avoid the crash.

All three drivers got out of their cars under their own power.

“I’m alright. I’m good,” O’Ward said. “Wrong place, wrong time.”

O’Ward shared what he saw from the crash from his perspective.

“I saw Rossi spinning, and it’s really tough to stop these cars, especially in the middle of a corner when you smash the brake,” O’Ward said.

O’Ward said this is not a major setback for him.

“Just feel for the guys that have to rebuild a new car,” O’Ward said. “I’m sure they’re going to build me something that’s going to feel like nothing happened.”

“There’s risks that you need to take into account when you do this,” O’Ward added. “Obviously, this is one of them, and even before the race, you need to put your car in situations that you’re going to be racing in, because otherwise, you don’t really get to work with whatever the race is going to throw at you.”

Practice has been cancelled for the remained of Monday due to weather.