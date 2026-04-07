500 Festival Event Vehicle revealed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-seven 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST trucks were unveiled Tuesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The "Festival Event Vehicles" were staged at the track, signaling the approaching Month of May. The fleet of trucks will travel throughout the state before the Indianapolis 500.

"We are excited to unleash all 33 of the 500 Festival board members and the 500 Festival Princesses to serve as brand ambassadors for the Indianapolis 500 across the state these next couple months," 500 Festival president and CEO Dave Neff said. "This is our state's crown jewel, and there is no better time of year in the state of Indiana."

The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4WD Crew Cab is powered by a 5.3-liter V-8. It boasts 355 horsepower and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The vehicle features body-color bumpers, center grille bars and door handles. It also has dark nameplate badges. The truck is designed for those who seek adrenaline and action.

Fellow Hoosiers built the trucks at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant. The trucks feature a Summit White exterior and Jet Black leather interior. They have 20-inch high-gloss Black-painted aluminum wheels and custom Indianapolis 500 graphics.

The graphics feature American flag-inspired stripes celebrating America's 250th anniversary and Easter eggs are hidden throughout the design.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 24. For tickets and more information on all Month of May events and activities, visit the IMS website.