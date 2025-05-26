'Greatest Spectacle in Trash Cleanup': Cheerleaders take on race day trash

INDIANAPOLIS — After the excitement of race day, the cleanup begins.

With hundreds of thousands of fans enjoying the event, a significant amount of trash is left behind in the infield and grandstands. However, all that litter translates into money for local non-profits, school groups, and other organizations participating in the cleanup.

WRTV After the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing' comes the 'Greatest Spectacle in Trash Cleanup'



One of the groups taking part this year is the Triton Central High School cheerleading squad. They arrived bright and early to tackle the grandstands for the very first time. Fueled by enthusiasm, these young athletes worked diligently, collecting trash and restoring the area to its former glory.

"Cheerleading is very expensive and one of our parents found, I don't know how she stumbled upon this, but she had a connection and said, This is available, if you want to do it?" Jill Coen, Head Coach of Triton Central High School for Cheerleading Squad, said. "I said, Yeah, sign us up."

By the end of the day, anyone driving down 16th Street or glancing inside the track will see that it’s as clean as a whistle.