Actor Miles Teller will wave the green flag at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500

Posted at 11:18 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:18:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Miles Teller feels the need, the need for speed. The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor will get it as the honorary starter for what should be the fastest Indianapolis 500 in history.

Teller will wave the green flag for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Teller stars as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of beloved late navigator “Goose,” in the long-awaited sequel to “Top Gun.”

The film will be released nationwide Friday, two days before the 500.

