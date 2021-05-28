Actor Milo Ventimiglia will wave green flag to start Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor Milo Ventimiglia will wave the green flag Sunday to start the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials announced Friday.

Ventimiglia, who stars as family patriarch Jack Pearson in the NBC series "This Is Us," has been nominated three times for an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the Racing Capital of the World and know he’ll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience atop the flag stand on Indy 500 Race Day.”

Ventimiglia also appeared as Peter Petrelli in "Heroes" and Jess Mariano in "Gilmore Girls."