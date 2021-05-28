Watch
Actor Milo Ventimiglia will wave green flag to start Indy 500

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2020 file photo, Milo Ventimiglia arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Ventimiglia will serve as honorary starter for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag and sending the field of 33 NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers on their epic quest for racing glory. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 28, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Actor Milo Ventimiglia will wave the green flag Sunday to start the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials announced Friday.

Ventimiglia, who stars as family patriarch Jack Pearson in the NBC series "This Is Us," has been nominated three times for an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the Racing Capital of the World and know he’ll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience atop the flag stand on Indy 500 Race Day.”

Ventimiglia also appeared as Peter Petrelli in "Heroes" and Jess Mariano in "Gilmore Girls."

