Record purse at Indy 500: Alex Palou earns $3.8 million

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 set a new record for its purse for the fourth consecutive year, INDYCAR announced Monday. The total purse for the 109th running of the race reached $20,283,000, with first-time winner Alex Palou taking home $3.8 million.

This year’s purse marks the largest in the race's history, continuing a trend of increasing payouts over the last few years. The average payout for drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES was $596,500, surpassing last year's average of $543,000.

In comparison, the purse for the 2024 race was $18,456,000, with the winner earning $4.3 million (including a rollover bonus), while the 2023 purse was $17,021,500, and the winner received $3.7 million. The prize took a leap from $16,000,200 in 2022.

INDYCAR and IMS president J. Douglas Boles remarked, “The Month of May featured a grandstand sellout crowd and intense on-track action. Alex Palou adds Indianapolis 500 winner to his long list of growing achievements and takes home the largest purse in Indianapolis 500 history. There’s no better way to end an epic month.”

Robert Shwartzman, the pole winner from PREMA Racing, was named Rookie of the Year and received a $50,000 bonus, bringing his total earnings to $327,300.

The Indianapolis 500 purse includes awards from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, with presentations held at the Victory Celebration.

