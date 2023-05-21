Alex Palou wins pole for 107th Indy 500, fastest four-lap speed in history

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar driver Alex Palou will start from the pole for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 next weekend.

The fast 12 from Saturday's qualifying round competed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the pole on Sunday.

Palou had the fastest four-lap average pole speed in the history of the Indianapolis 500 with a 234.217 mph average.

Behind him, Rinus VeeKay took the second spot with a four-lap average speed of 234.211 mph.

In the third spot will be Felix Rosenqvist who finished with a four-lap average of 234.114 mph.

Spot 4 goes to Santino Ferrucci with a four-lap average of 233.661 mph.

Pato O'Ward will take the spot 5 with a four-lap average of 233.158 and Scott Dixon will be 6 with a four-lap average of 233.151 mph.

Alexander Rossi, winner of last year's 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes the 7th spot with a 233.110 four-lap average.

Emotions were high after Jack harvey bumped Graham Rahal out of the race for spot 33. With Rahal's 229.159 mph and Harvey's 229.166 mph Rahal was eliminated by a difference of .007 mph.