Alex Palou's Indy 500 winning car now on display at IMS museum

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is adding a piece of history to its collection. The 2025 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing car driven to victory by Alex Palou is now on display.

The car was unveiled at an event with Palou on Thursday. It's the most recent winning car in the Museum's collection.

"We're proud to welcome this remarkable car into the Museum's collection," said Michael Good, IMS Museum president.

The car is the first hybrid-powered car to win the Indianapolis 500.

"It represents a defining moment in the evolution of our sport—where innovation and performance intersect at the highest level," Good said.

Zach Dobson

Palou attended the unveiling to see his car join the collection. His racing suits and helmets are also on display.

"It's incredible. It's a big deal having something at the Museum," Palou said. "I cannot believe that my car, my suit is here, my helmet as well. It makes it real."

The four-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion was the featured speaker at the Museum's "An Evening with Alex Palou" event. The evening included a career discussion, audience Q&A, and autograph session.

Palou said he looks forward to returning in May with his family. "I cannot wait to be back here with my family in May and be like, 'hey, that's our car,'" he said.

Good said having Palou at the unveiling made the moment special. "Alex's performance last May, and his ability to deliver on racing's biggest stage, further cements this car's place in history," he said.