American drivers excited for Indy 500 celebrating America’s 250th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s set to be a special Indianapolis 500 this year, as the 110th Running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is honoring America’s 250th birthday.

The logo features the stars and stripes and is red, white, and blue.

Every driver, of course, always hopes to win the race, but winning it this year could mean even more for the American drivers.

“I’ve always loved representing for America,” Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s Conor Daly said. “The 110th Running too is super cool. I love the logo. A little bit of red, white, and blue. Can’t hate that.”

“America’s 250th birthday, us being American, us running the car for Homes For Our Troops, raising money for those severely injured post 9/11 veterans,” AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci said. “So, it’s definitely a big weight on my shoulders to perform and do well here on this stage. But it’s something that also, even though it is America’s 250, it’s something that as an American, you carry every year everywhere you go.”

“I hope we get a good flyover,” Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal said. “I hope we’ve got a lot of good things planned for the 500. And same for the 250 in Mid-Ohio in particular, because I know Washington will be a big one. But hopefully we can have an American win here, and also Washington would be great.”

Josef Newgarden is the last American to win the race, winning in 2023 and 2024. Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay are two other Americans who have won the Indy 500 who will look to win again this year. 12 of the 33 drivers in the field for this year’s Indy 500 are American.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 24.