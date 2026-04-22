Anderson University alumni to attempt world record at 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of former Anderson University cross-country runners plan to attempt to break a Guinness World Records title during the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

But, there’s a twist; they’ll be running the race connected together inside a custom caterpillar costume.

The team, Zach Burton, Kaid Hutchinson, Zachary Davenport, Ian Leatherman, and Kaleb Gucinski, plan to beat the current record time of 1:48:59.

But, this isn’t the team’s first record attempt. Burton, Hutchinson, Davenport, and Leatherman previously set the Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon in a four-person costume at the Geist Half Marathon in Fishers, finishing in 1:29:16 while dressed as a caterpillar. With Gucinski joining the group this year, the team is adding one more segment and pushing their limits once again.

Because the team already has experience running in sync with one another from their college days, it gives them a unique advantage as they take on the challenge as one.

“We can’t wait to bring some laughs to the best race in Indy,” Burton said in a release.

Their efforts will be documented by Jack Lugar, an independent filmmaker and professor of Cinema and Media Arts at Anderson University.

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