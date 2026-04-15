Anticipation grows for Indy 500 as JW Marriott displays race logo

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is approaching.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar President Doug Boles and IndyCar driver Jack Harvey installed the final Indy 500 signage on the JW Marriott.

"When we have big events in Indianapolis, this place, the JW, turns into a big billboard for those events," Boles said. "We just got done, obviously, with the Final Four here, and then putting the Indianapolis 500 logo up, it's one of the things we look forward to in spring. It's certainly something for us that connects our racetrack and our event to downtown Indianapolis. This is such a great city for hosting big events, and we certainly benefit from that for all the people that get a chance to come in."

Harvey expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming race.

"It's the build up to the greatest spectacle in racing," Harvey said. "One of the things that I've spent a lot of time thinking about is it's very rare that you find an event that's so locally loved, but also has worldwide significance, and the Indy 500 is both. The IMS being so cool and very much being the heart and soul of this community is really fun."

WRTV Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles and IndyCar driver Jack Harvey ride up a lift to sign the IndyCar logo. Their signatures mark the final touches on the JW Marriott and officially finishes the design ahead of race day.

Harvey debuted at the Indianapolis 500 in 2017. He expects to compete in his ninth consecutive race this May. The England native has lived in Indiana for 13 years. He now considers himself an honorary Hoosier.

Boles was born and raised in Indiana. He has served as President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013.

"For me, I grew up in Indianapolis, I was born in Indianapolis," Boles said. "To be able to connect with one of the things we're known for internationally to downtown Indianapolis, our great city. I tell people all the time, Hoosier hospitality is a real thing. When you come to Indiana we make sure people are really feeling like they belong here, that they're wanted here. To be able to be part of that right here in downtown Indianapolis is fantastic."

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway seats over 300,000 people. The Indy 500 takes place in the heart of Indianapolis every year.

"The good thing about the Indianapolis 500, it is having something bigger than the Super Bowl in terms of economic impact," Boles said. "We know that we get to have that every year, but when the Pacers go on their run into the Finals, that's certainly something that this community gets excited about. When the Colts are winning, the community gets excited. I think that's the one cool thing about this community is we have so many opportunities to celebrate the greatness of Indianapolis through our great sports franchises. The one unique thing about the Indy 500 is we get to do it every year."

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 24th.

