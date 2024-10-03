Artists needed to help 'Welcome Race Fans'

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indy Arts Council are seeking five talented artists to create original artwork that will welcome visitors to the city during the Month of May.

A panel of judges will select the winning artists from the pool of applicants. The selected artists will have the opportunity to create a piece of original artwork that will be displayed throughout the city.

Officials say your piece should reflect your personal style and interpretation of what "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" means to Indianapolis. It should also capture the essence of Indianapolis and its culture.

For the first time, both two- and three-dimensional pieces will be considered, including sculptures, carvings, and papercraft.

Interested artists must submit their application by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 3.

Applications should include examples of your previous work, a brief artist statement, and a description of how your proposed artwork would represent Indianapolis.