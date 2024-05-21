Austin Butler, Jodie Comer named honorary starters for 108th Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Hollywood stars will serve as the honorary starters for this year's Indianapolis 500.

Austin Butler and Jodie Comer, who star in the upcoming film "The Bikeriders" will wave the green flag for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Butler, best known for his roles as Elvis Presley, which earned him an Academy Award nominaton, and Comer, best known for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve, will team up to give the drivers their cue to go for "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

“Austin and Jodie star in a movie focused on two wheels, but they’re about to experience the exhilaration of 33 of the fastest cars on four wheels as they stand atop the flag stand and wave the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “This is one of the most powerful and exciting moments in all of sports.”

“The Bikeriders” captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing and follows a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club based off the book of the same title by Danny Lyon.

“The Bikeriders” is set to be released by Focus Features in theaters nationwide on June 21, 2024.