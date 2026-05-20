Blue Run Spirits releases special Indy 500-themed bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway teamed up with Blue Run Spirits for a special Indianapolis 500-themed release of its Kentucky Straight High Rye Bourbon.

The limited-edition whiskey includes a collectible bottle featuring the Georgetown, Kentucky-based distillery’s hand-applied Viceroy butterfly logo, with a checkered flag pattern. The label on the bottle’s neck includes IMS’s iconic wing-and-wheel insignia.

INDYCAR and IMS president Doug Boles says the special-edition spirit is a great way to take the celebrations home.

“Celebrating the Indy 500 with friends and family is one of the best traditions at IMS,” Boles said. “This limited-edition packaging lets our fans take home a little piece of that celebration to enjoy throughout the Month of May.”

Blue Run Spirits Kentucky Straight High Rye Bourbon is 111 proof.

The company says it has notes of praline, orange peel, hints of cherry and tobacco on the nose. Drinkers will also notice brown sugar, nuttiness, white pepper, stone fruit and dried apricot on the palate.

It also describes the finish of the bourbon as “Long and refined, with notes of herbal white tea, peach, and clove.”

Blue Run Spirits General Manager Katy McBrady says the partnership is a great nod to the traditions of the Indy 500.

“From Georgetown, Kentucky to Georgetown Road in Indianapolis, this partnership is rooted in a mutual respect for tradition and a relentless drive to push boundaries,” McBrady said. “This release is our way of honoring the entire Month of May through practice and qualifying weekend, to Miller Lite Carb Day alongside “Back Home Again In Indiana” and each passing of the Yard of Bricks with a whiskey that stands up to each moment.”

Bottles of the special-edition drink will only be distributed in Indiana. To find a retailer, visit the Blue Run Spirits website.