Brad Paisley headlines Legends Day Concert ahead of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans packed the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park to watch country music star Brad Paisley headline the Legends Day Concert Saturday night.

The concert was the final event hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway until race day.

“Brad Paisley is a big act, and the weather is perfect. It’s a big weekend to kick off the summer,” Kyle Johnston, Director of Marketing for Live Nation, said.

Over 5,000 people were expected to be at the amphitheater for the concert.

“We are going to have a packed house tonight. There’s a lot to do in the city this weekend, so we’re glad to get everybody here,” Johnston said.

Two race day fans made their way from all over to attend the concert as they get ready for the Indy 500.

“Brad Paisley is going to put on a show tonight. I drove here from Chicago for this,” Ashley Wood said.

Wood was accompanied by Payton McCallister, who travelled to Indiana from Missouri for the race.

“It’s going to be my first [Indy 500 race]. I’m going to be there, front row right in the center. That’s the real show. We’re waiting for that tomorrow,” McCallister said.

Johnston says his hopes for this concert season is great weather, lots of fun, good shows and happy people.

