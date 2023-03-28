Brad Paisley to headline Legends Day concert May 27

INDIANAPOLIS — Brad Paisley will headline the Legends Day concert the night before the Indy 500.

Paisley will take the stage at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park for the concert which is sponsored by Firestone.

Special guests Russell Dickerson and Jackson Dean will open the show at 7 p.m. ET with individual performances.

“Concerts build tremendous energy and excitement in the lead-up to the green flag on Race Day,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As fans enjoy country hits at the Firestone Legends Day Concert under the lights of downtown in a fantastic venue, we’ll have IMS ready to welcome more than 300,000 people beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 31 through LiveNation.

Legends Day kicks off with the 107th Indianapolis 500 Public Drivers’ Meeting and driver autograph sessions at IMS. Fans then can make their way downtown for the AES 500 Festival Parade and the Firestone Legends Day Concert.