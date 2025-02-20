Bret Michaels, The All-American Rejects to Co-headline 2025 Miller Lite Carb Day Concert at IMS

SPEEDWAY — The 2025 Miller Lite Carb Day Concert will be co-headlined by Bret Michaels and The All-American Rejects on Friday, May 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

General admission tickets start at $40, concert pit packages are $75, and VIP tickets are $270. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 317-492-6700 or at the IMS Ticket Office.

“Miller Lite Carb Day is not just the official party to kick off race weekend, it’s really the kickoff event of the summer,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The day has everything to make the perfect party: 33 drivers in the final practice before the ‘500,’ the Pit Stop Challenge, people watching and a fun and entertaining concert to put an exclamation point on the party. It really is a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World. Many of our fans take the day off work and spend it at IMS, which is a tradition we can all celebrate.”

WRTV Fans headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway bright and early Friday to kick off the biggest weekend of the year by celebrating Carb Day.

The All-American Rejects are known for their hit songs “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along,” “It Ends Tonight,” and “Gives You Hell,” which reached number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Well-known as an avid Indy 500 and racing fan, Michaels returns to IMS after performing at the 2013 Carb Day Concert. His hit songs include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Go That Far,” and “Nothing But A Good Time.”

Michaels has also appeared on several reality TV shows, such as “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “The Masked Singer.”