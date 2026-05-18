Caio Collet, Jack Harvey sent to back of Indy 500 grid after technical inspection penalty

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — IndyCar Officiating announced Caio Collet and Jack Harvey received post-qualifying technical inspection penalties. Both drivers have been re-ordered to the back of the field.

IndyCar Officiating found modifications to the Energy Management System covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points using unapproved hardware.

Collet and Harvey will choose their pit boxes after the remainder of the field as well.

Collet, a rookie, had qualified for the Fast 12 and was going to start 10th. Harvey was going to start 29th.

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 24.